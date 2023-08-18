Morocco goalkeeper Bounou joins Neymar at Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal

MADRID (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has joined Neymar’s new club in Saudi Arabia after Sevilla announced his transfer to Al Hilal. The 32-year-old Bounou helped Morocco become the biggest surprise of last year’s World Cup when it reached the semifinals after beating both Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds. He also helped Sevilla lift its record-extending seventh Europa League title when it beat Roma in a penalty shootout in June. Bounou leaves Sevilla with two Europa League titles. He played 142 games which included 58 clean sheets for the club. Neymar joined Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week.

