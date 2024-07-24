Morocco gets a win against Argentina in a dramatic start to the Olympic soccer tournament

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Morocco secured a wild 2-1 win over Argentina at the start of the Olympic men’s soccer tournament — but not before furious fans invaded the pitch to protest what appeared to be an equalizer by Cristian Medina in the 16th-minute of stoppage time. Objects were thrown onto the field and security had to restrain fans, causing the game in Saint-Etienne to be suspended for nearly two hours and the crowd being told to leave the stadium. The goal was eventually ruled offside just before play resumed, sparking celebrations from Morocco players as the final minutes concluded.

