Morocco eases to 3-0 win over Tanzania in Africa Cup opener, Congo ‘Leopards’ held by Zambia 1-1

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Youssef En-Nesyri had to wait until he was on the substitutes’ bench before celebrating a goal that helped Morocco seal a 3-0 win over Tanzania in their opening Africa Cup of Nations game. En-Nesyri’s celebrations were initially cut short by the offside flag after he scored in the 80th minute. He made way for substitute Amine Harit to go on in his place before a VAR check confirmed he had been onside for Achraf Hakimi’s cross. It prompted En-Nesyri’s teammates to rush to the Moroccan bench to congratulate the Sevilla forward on his goal. Two-time champion Congo had 25 efforts at goal as it was held 1-1 by Zambia in the other Group F game in San Pedro.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.