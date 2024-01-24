Morocco coach Walid Regragui banned for 4 games with 2 suspended, federation says

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — The Moroccan soccer federation says its coach Walid Regragui has been given a four-game ban with two games suspended following the heated scenes at the end of the team’s Africa Cup of Nations game against Congo. The federation says it will appeal the Confederation of African Football’s “unjust decision.” CAF has yet to confirm the ban. Morocco plays Zambia in their final group game later Wednesday. Regragui and Congo captain Chancel Mbemba had a heated exchange after the match ended 1-1 on Sunday. It led to a melee between players and officials. Mbemba implied that Regragui insulted him but the Morocco coach denied making any racist comments.

