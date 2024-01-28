Morocco coach Regragui has suspension lifted and can return for Africa Cup game against South Africa

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — The Confederation of African Football has partially upheld the Moroccan federation’s appeal against Walid Regragui’s four-game ban with two games suspended. It clears the Morocco coach to return for the team’s Africa Cup of Nations last 16 game against South Africa on Tuesday. CAF initially banned Regragui for his part in the heated scenes at the end of Morocco’s match against Congo last week. Regragui and Congo captain Chancel Mbemba had a heated exchange after the game ended 1-1. It led to a melee between players and officials.

