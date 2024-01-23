Morocco coach denies making racist comments at Africa Cup; says he’s received death threats

SAN PEDRO, Ivory Coast (AP) — Morocco coach Walid Regragui has denied making any racist comments to Congo captain Chancel Mbemba after their team’s heated Africa Cup of Nations encounter. Regragui says he has received death threats in the fallout. Regragui says, “The debate to say that I used racist words is simply shameful and I’ll defend my image to the end.” Regragui and Mbemba had a heated exchange after their match ended 1-1 in San Pedro on Sunday. It led to a melee between players and officials from both teams that continued as they left the field and went down the players’ tunnel. Mbemba implied to journalists after the game that Regragui insulted him.

