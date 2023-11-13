Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan fast bowling coach

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan fast bowling coach Morne Morkel has resigned with one month left on his six-month contract. The Pakistan Cricket Board did not say why the former South African fast bowler quit. Morkel joined the Pakistan team in June. The PCB says it will announce Morkel’s replacement “in due course.” Pakistan is scheduled to play a three-test series against Australia from Dec. 14-Jan 7.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.