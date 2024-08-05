Moriya Jutanugarn emerges from tight pack to win Portland Classic for 3rd LPGA Tour title

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Moriya Jutanugarn emerged from a tight pack late Sunday afternoon at Columbia Edgewater to win the Portland Classic for her third career LPGA Tour title and first individual victory in six years. Three strokes behind leader Andrea Lee going into the round, Jutanugarn shot a 6-under 66 in mostly calm conditions for a two-stroke victory over three players. Jutanugarn finished at 22-under 266, playing the first 71 holes without a bogey. The 30-year-old Thai player birdied Nos. 13-15 and made an 8-footer to save par on the par-3 16th. She made a short birdie putt on the par-4 17th and closed with a bogey. Nataliya Guseva, Narin An and Angel Yin tied for second. The 21-year-old Guseva is the first Russian player with an LPGA Tour card.

