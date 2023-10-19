Morikawa leads the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship by 1 stroke after the 1st round in Japan

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Collin Morikawa’s last PGA Tour victory was the British Open in 2021 but his 6-under 64 to lead the Zozo Championship after the first round suggests the end of the American’s mini slump might be in sight. Mikumu Horikawa and Americans Ben Shelton and Eric Cole were among five players just a shot back Thursday at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo, the only PGA Tour event in Japan.

