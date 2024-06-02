Morgan’s one-hitter leads No. 1 seed Texas past Florida 10-0, into the Women’s CWS semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Mac Morgan threw a one-hitter, and No. 1 seed Texas rolled past No. 4 Florida 10-0 in five innings to reach the Women’s College World Series semifinals. Morgan took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before Katie Kistler led off the fifth with a single. Morgan only threw 71 pitches. The junior’s success helped the Longhorns rest freshman ace Teagan Kavan, who threw a one-hitter on Thursday in a win over Stanford. Texas needs one win Monday to reach the best-of-three championship series. The Longhorns seek their first national championship after a runner-up finish in 2022.

