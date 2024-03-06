Morgan’s eighth double-double leads Georgia Tech women past Pittsburgh 73-60 in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tonie Morgan had 24 points and 11 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season, Kara Dunn added 14 points and nine rebounds and 10th-seeded Georgia Tech knocked off No. 15 seed Pittsburgh 73-60 in the first round of the ACC Tournament. Georgia Tech advances to play No. 7 seed Duke in the second round. The Yellow Jackets will look to avenge an 84-46 loss at Duke on Jan. 14. Rusne Augustinaite was left wide open in the corner, and she sank a 3-pointer to extend Georgia Tech’s lead to 64-58. Morgan added a three-point play 42 seconds later for a nine-point lead. Georgia Tech closed the game on a 13-2 run, and Pitt’s only points in the final 2:30 came on Liatu King’s layup with 28.4 seconds left.

