Morgan’s 4 TD passes power New Hampshire past Bryant in CAA opener, 38-17

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Seth Morgan threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half and New Hampshire built a 31-10 lead at intermission and cruised to a 38-17 victory over Bryant in the Coastal Athletic Association opener for both schools. A week ago the senior quarterback matched a UNH record with six touchdown passes in a win over Stonehill and was named the CAA co-Offensive Player of the Week.

