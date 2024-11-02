Morgan’s 3TDs pace New Hampshire to 31-14 win over Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Seth Morgan threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns including an 86-yarder to Caleb Burke and New Hampshire was never threatened in a 31-14 win over Albany. Morgan connected with Burke on the second play of the Wildcats’ first drive. Following punts on each team’s next possession, Wande Owens intercepted Myles Burkett and returned it for a 50-yard pick-6 to make it a two-touchdown lead with 1:59 left in the first quarter. Albany avoided a shutout when Trey Lindsey crashed in from the 1 to conclude a 15-play, 88-yard drive that lasted 5:15 with 9:56 remaining. The two-point conversion made it 24-8.

