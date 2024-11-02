Morgan’s 3 TDs power Jackson State to 5-0 in SWAC play, tops Arkansas-Pine Bluff 41-3

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jacobian Morgan threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth as Jackson State maintained the top spot in the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings with a 41-3 rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Tigers are now 5-0 in SWAC play, with a showdown coming in two weeks at second-place Alabama State.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.