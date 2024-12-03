Morgan Tuck named Connecticut Sun general manager. Darius Taylor takes on new role

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Morgan Tuck has been named general manager of the Connecticut Sun and will replace Darius Taylor, who will become the team’s chief basketball strategist and director of scouting. The 30-year-old Tuck won four national championships as a player at UConn. She played her first four WNBA seasons with the Sun, who picked her third overall in the 2016 draft. She won the 2020 WNBA championship with the Seattle Storm and joined the Sun front office in 2021 as director of franchise development. She has been assistant general manager the past two years.

