Morgan ties school record with 6 TDs in New Hampshire’s 45-6 win over Stonehill

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Seth Morgan tied a school record with six touchdown passes to lead New Hampshire over Stonehill 45-6 on Saturday night. Morgan, a senior transfer in his first season at UNH (2-1), threw for 387 yards on 22-of-30 passing. He topped 300 yards for the 10th time in his career, which includes stops at FCS school VMI and Division II Shepherd University. His TDs tied a record set by Ricky Santos against Villanova in 2004. Morgan’s TD throws included a 56-yard flea flicker to Joey Corcoran and 53- and 68-yarders to Caleb Burke.

