Morgan State stuns Richmond for its first season-opening win in 11 years beating the Spiders 17-10

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jarin Davis ran for 73 yards and Jabriel Johnson’s 10-yard touchdown run with 6:24 left gave Morgan State a 17-10 win over Richmond in a season opener for both teams. Beckett Leary’s 38-yard field goal evened it for the Bears at 10-all with 10:39 remaining. From there, all Richmond could muster was a pair of punts sandwiched around a fumble that gave Morgan State a short field setting up Johnson’s touchdown. A chance at a potential game-tying drive failed when Savon Smith dropped the ball trying to receive a punt with 2:12 left. Morgan State took over at the Spiders’ 34-yard line and killed the clock. Kyle Wickersham threw for 169 yards and ran for 39 yards and a touchdown for the Spiders.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.