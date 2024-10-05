Morgan State piles on D-II Lincoln (PA) for 41-0 win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Duce Taylor threw for 197 yards and a touchdown and Morgan State beat Division II-affiliate Lincoln (PA) 41-0. Taylor threw a 79-yard scoring pass to Andre Crawley for the game’s first score. The point-after attempt was blocked. Myles Miree ran it in from the 8 with 5:35 left for a 13-0 lead. Crawley finished with 113 yards receiving on six catches.

