Morgan State beats Delaware State 36-28

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Duce Taylor threw for 218 yards and a touchdown, Jason Collins Jr. rushed for 138 yards and a score, and Morgan State beat Delaware State 36-28. Morgan State started its winning drive with 2:54 left in the fourth quarter. Taylor connected with Andre Crawley for an 18-yard gain on a third-and-7 play and after two 1-yard runs by Collins, Andre Crawley ran for a 16-yard touchdown before an extra-point attempt was missed. Delaware State returned the ensuing kickoff 34 yards to its 42-yard line with 1:40 left. But Lance Byndon sealed it with a sack of C.J. Henry on fourth-and-4 to get the ball back.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.