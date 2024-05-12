Morgan sparks Red Bulls to 4-2 victory over Revolution

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lewis Morgan had an early goal and picked up an assist late to lead the New York Red Bulls to a 4-2 victory over the New England Revolution. The Red Bulls (5-2-5) grabbed the lead in the 6th minute when Morgan took a pass from Sean Nealis and drilled a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner of the net. It was Morgan’s eighth goal this season. The Revolution (2-8-1) pulled even in the 24th minute after Carles Gil used an assist from Tomás Chancalay to score his fourth goal of the campaign. New York took a 2-1 lead into halftime on a penalty-kick goal by Emil Forsberg in the 43rd minute.

