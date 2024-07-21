Morgan scores twice, New York Red Bulls top FC Cincinnati 3-1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lewis Morgan scored twice, Kyle Duncan added a goal and the New York Red Bulls defeated FC Cincinnati 3-1 to remain the only unbeaten team at home in the MLS season. Morgan gave the Red Bulls an early 1-0 lead, connecting with a right-footed shot from the center of the box in the seventh minute. Early in the second half, Duncan made it 2-0 when he scored with a difficult right-footed shot from the central position outside the box. Morgan made it 3-0 in the 59th minute, completing the brace with a left-footed shot from the center of the box. Corey Baird scored in the 67th minute for Cincinnati.

