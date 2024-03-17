Morgan Morrison, NYU women beat Smith 51-41 to win program’s 2nd NCAA D-III title

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Morgan Morrison scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Belle Pellecchia added 12 points and NYU beat Smith 51-41 to win the program’s second NCAA Division III national championship and first since 1997. Megan Bauman scored six — including 4 of 4 from the free-throw line the final seconds — of her 10 points in the fourth quarter and Natalie Bruns added nine points, nine rebounds and five blocks for NYU. The Violets have won 31 consecutive games since losing to Transylvania in the Elite 8 to end last season. Smith had its 16-game win streak snapped. Sofia Rosa scored 19 points on 9-of-18 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds before she fouled out with about 2 minutes to play for the Pioneers.

