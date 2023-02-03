Morgan, Georgia Tech women upset No. 15 NC State 68-62

ATLANTA (AP) — Tonie Morgan tied her career-high with 17 points and contributed two of the six free throws Georgia Tech made in the last 30 seconds to secure a 68-62 win over No. 15 North Carolina State. The Wolfpack missed a tying 3-pointer with a minute to play and Nerea Hermosa turned an offensive rebound into two free throws for a 65-60 lead with 29.3 seconds to play. N.C. State had turnovers on its next two possessions, which led to three more free throws. Morgan made it 68-60 with 15.6 remaining. Diamond Johnson scored 17 points for the Wolfpack, who were coming off a win over No. 7 Notre Dame.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.