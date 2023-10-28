Morgan erupts for 5TDs to lead Jackson State past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40-14

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Jacobian Morgan threw for five scores — three to DJ Stevens — and Jackson State controlled from the outset in a 40-14 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Morgan, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech who recently became the team’s starter, was 26-of-36 passing for 373 yards. Jackson State built a 23-0 lead before the Lions scored. Chancellor Edwards threw for 95 yards for UAPB.

