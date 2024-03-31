Morgan becomes 2nd MLS player with 6 goal in March, RBNY ties Orlando 1-1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Lewis Morgan scored for New York to become just second player in MLS history to score six goals in the month of March as the Red Bulls played Orlando City to a 1-1 tie. Morgan buried a penalty kick to give the Red Bulls 1-0 lead in the 21st minute. The 27-year-old midfielder joined Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC, 2019) as the only players in league history with six goals in March. Iván Angulo played a cross that was redirected by Jack Lynn before it deflected off New York’s Noah Eile, who replaced Andres Reyes in the 68th minute, for an own goal that made it 1-1 in the 89th. Orlando had 62% possession and outshot the Red Bulls 14-7.

