Moreno sparks Timbers to 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Santiago Moreno had a goal and an assist to propel the Portland Timbers to a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake. Moreno took a pass from defender Juan Mosquera in the 13th minute and scored his first goal of the season to give Portland (7-11-8) an early lead. David Bingham saved the only shot he faced to preserve the lead at halftime. Felipe Mora gave the Timbers a two-goal lead when he used an assist from Moreno in the 64th minute to score for a second time this season. Cristian Arango took a pass from defender Brayan Vera and scored in the 83rd minute to pull Real Salt Lake (10-9-7) within a goal. It was Arango’s second goal in his fourth start and fifth appearance since coming over from Los Angeles FC.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.