Moreno scores twice as Villarreal beats Granada in pulsating Spanish league match

GRANADA, Spain (AP) — Villarreal has beaten Granada 3-2 in a pulsating Spanish league game. The visitors scored three times in quick succession only for Granada to counter twice before halftime. However, neither side could score in a pulsating second half and Villarreeal took all three points. Gerard Moreno was the star man for Villarreal, scoring twice in five minutes.

