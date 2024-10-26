Morehead State beats the Flyers 14-6 for its first victory in Dayton since 2008

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Carter Cravens threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns, with nine completions and 212 yards going to Nate Garnett, and Morehead State beat Dayton 14-6 on Saturday for its first road victory in the series since 2008. Morehead State improved to 4-10 against the Flyers in Dayton. After Dayton pulled within 7-6 when back-to-back drives ended in field goals, Garnett caught a pass and outran the defense for an 88-yard touchdown with 3:59 left in the third quarter. Morehead State DB Richard Sweeney III intercepted a pass with 10:48 left in the fourth. Then Dayton turned it over on downs on its following two possessions — the last with 1:03 remaining when the drive stalled at its 33.

