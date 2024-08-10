More waiting: Decision on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal is delayed

PARIS (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for a shared silver medal after she was disqualified from an Olympic final for missing weight could come as late as Tuesday. Phogat was disqualified after barely missing weight for the 50-kilogram women’s final on Wednesday, costing her a medal. She appealed, requesting a shared silver medal for the three wins she earned. Phogat weighed in successfully on Tuesday before she won the three matches.

