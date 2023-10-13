More than a dozen Serie A players could be implicated in latest scandal to hit Italian soccer

MILAN (AP) — More than a dozen Serie A players could be implicated in the latest scandal to hit Italian soccer. Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli and Premier League players Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo already have been questioned as part of an investigation by prosecutors in Turin into betting online via unauthorized websites. All three have had their phones and tablets confiscated. They could face lengthy bans. Italian media reports that at least another dozen players could be involved. That includes a teammate of Fagioli at Juventus.

