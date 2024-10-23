More than 250 fans of Uruguay’s Penarol detained in Rio after clashes with police

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro police say more than 250 supporters of Uruguayan club Penarol have been detained after clashing with law enforcement ahead of their team’s Copa Libertadores semifinal match against Botafogo. Police say the fans “were involved in a series of acts of vandalism, looting and destruction of business places and vehicles.” One pistol was found. Later Wednesday, Penarol and Botafogo will play the first leg of their semifinal in the South American club tournament at the Nilton Santos Stadium

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.