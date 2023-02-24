More talent, same exit from Europe for Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s risky financial decision last year to trade future revenues for much-needed cash to rebuild its squad is so far paying dividends in Spanish competitions. But it’s a different story on the wider European stage whether in the elite Champions League or the second-tier Europa League. Barcelona exited the Europa League on Thursday after Manchester United fought back for a 2-1 win and advanced to the round of 16 on a 4-3 aggregate result. That made it two seasons running that Barcelona hasn’t come close to fighting for a Europa League title after failing to even advance from the Champions League group stage.

