More sleep, less PlayStation: Spalletti makes his point as Italy starts title defense at Euro 2024

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — It turns out Luciano Spalletti isn’t such a kill-joy. The Italy coach has been portrayed as quite the disciplinarian for urging his players to turn off the video games and get more sleep. Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca was reportedly dropped from the squad in March because of an obsession with his PlayStation. Now Spalletti wants to put the record straight while at the European Championship. What he really takes issue with is the players being on video games late into the night and having it affecting their performances in training the following day. That simply cannot happen if Italy is to stand a chance of retaining its title.

