More relaxed Raiders are serious about making something out of the season

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders players met with reporters Thursday for the first time since major changes occurred this week within the organization. This has been a trying season for the Raiders that resulted this week in the firing of coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi and the benching of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. In their places are interim coach Antonio Pierce, interim GM Champ Kelly, offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree and rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

