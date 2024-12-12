More playing time? A fresh start? Extra cash? The transfer portal produces winners and losers

Some were upset about playing time. Others just needed a change of scenery. In a lot of cases, it was a matter of cold, hard cash — either the money they would get by going elsewhere, or the money they never got at the place they were at.

With the transfer portal open, and more than 1,000 players potentially on the move, now is a good time to look at some of the biggest winners and losers from last year’s round of what is essentially college football free agency.

In this, the College Football Playoff edition, we’ll look at players who either left CFP teams for a new start, or turned their new school into one of this season’s lucky 12.

Winners

WR Isaiah Bond, Alabama to Texas: When Nick Saban left the Crimson Tide, Bond decided it was time to go, too. With no certainty about what Alabama would become, he knew going to the Longhorns would give him a spot in a big-time offense. Stats: 33 receptions, 532 yards, five touchdowns.

RB Trevor Etienne, Florida to Georgia: He moved to Florida’s archrival, but Etienne said he saw the uncertainty around the Gators rebuild and instead “decided to bet on myself and take a chance somewhere else.” Stats: 571 yards, nine TDs.

QB Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma to Oregon: When Gabriel’s draft status didn’t appear as good as he was hoping, he decided to use his sixth year of eligibility. OU coach Brent Venables said he was surprised when Gabriel told him he wanted to transfer to be closer to home (Hawaii). Neither the Ducks nor Gabriel has lost since. Stats: 3,558 yards, 28 TDs, 6 interceptions.

QB Will Howard, Kansas State to Ohio State: With one more year of eligibility, Howard made the decision to go to a school with a more traditional passing offense, and one where he’d have a better chance to be a title contender. Check and check. Stats: 2,860 yards, 27 TDs, 8 INTs.

QB Sam Leavitt, Michigan State to Arizona State: Leavitt played sparingly as a freshman and the Spartans fired coach Mel Tucker, who had recruited the QB. Tucker’s replacement, Jonathan Smith, came from Oregon State, which sealed the deal because Smith never offered Leavitt even though Leavitt went to high school in Portland. Stats: 2,663 yards, 24 TDs, five INTs.

QB Riley Leonard, Duke to Notre Dame: Leonard’s 2023 got off to a great start, with a win over Clemson and an 4-0 record. Then, he got hurt. Then, his coach left. When Notre Dame became an option, it was a no-brainer. Stats: 2,092 yards, 16 TDs, five INTs.

QB Kurtis Rourke, Ohio to Indiana: Rourke had one season of eligibility left and new Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti came calling. Cignetti was trying to start something at a school with zero football tradition and Rourke decided to move up to the Big Ten. Stats: 2,827 yards, 27 TDs, four INTs.

WR Evan Stewart, Texas A&M to Oregon: This social media post says it all for Stewart, who was the top receiver in the portal last year: “I saw it coming freshman year when I didn’t get paid a dollar from A&M but ‘sliced bread’ had y’all thinking we was all millionaires.” Stats: 48 receptions, 613 yards, five TDs.

Losers

WR Elijhah Badger, Arizona State to Florida: The fifth-year senior jumped in the portal this spring, bailing on the Sun Devils despite catching 135 passes for 1,579 yards and 10 TDs in two years under coach Kenny Dillingham. He’s now headed to the Gasparilla Bowl. Stats: 37 receptions, 789 yards, four TDs.

DB Trikweze Bridges, Oregon to Florida: The 6-foot-3 Alabama native was looking for more playing time and a chance to switch to safety when he moved closer to home after four years with the Ducks. He ended up back at cornerback following a slew of injuries at the position. Stats: 69 tackles, one INT.

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia to Kentucky: A two-year starter and two-time national champion with the Bulldogs, Dumas-Johnson transferred to Lexington to “have more fun with it.” The Wildcats lost six of their final seven games and will miss a bowl game for the first time since 2015. Dumas-Johnson was a bright spot, though. Stats: 67 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks.

DE B.J. Green, Arizona State to Colorado: Despite being ASU’s best pass rusher for three seasons, Green joined Deion Sanders in Boulder for his senior year. He raised his production slightly but will play in the Alamo Bowl instead of the CFP. Stats: 30 tackles, 7 1/2 sacks.

S Bryan Massey, SMU to Houston: Massey looked like one of the best kick returners in the country in 2021. But injuries cost him playing time as a senior. He found a fresh start about 250 miles away, although he ended up sharing return duties. Stats: 227 all-purpose yards, 4 tackles.

S Kobee Minor, Indiana to Memphis: Despite earning honorable mention status on the All-Big Ten team as a junior, Minor transferred for the second time in two years. He missed two games. Stats: 31 tackles, five pass breakups.

RB Savion Red, Texas to Nevada: Red had a solid season with the Wolf Pack. But he may have been able to put up similar numbers at Texas after the Longhorns lost starter CJ Baxter and backup Christian Clark during fall camp. Stats: 687 yards, eight TDs.

QB Brock Vandagriff, Georgia to Kentucky: Vandagriff might have been in position to start a CFP game in place of injured senior Carson Beck. But he left Athens for a guaranteed job in Lexington. It surely didn’t go as planned. Vandagriff was benched in October. Stats: 1,593 yards, 10 TDs, eight INTs.

