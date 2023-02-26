More misery for Potter as Tottenham beats Chelsea 2-0

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea’s troubles have deepened with a 2-0 loss to fierce London rival Tottenham in the Premier League. Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane scored to pile the misery on Chelsea manager Graham Potter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fourth-place Spurs strengthened their bid for a Champions League qualifying spot by moving four points clear of Newcastle but have played two games more. Chelsea’s campaign just keeps on getting worse after extending its winless run to six games. Potter is struggling to turn his team’s form around.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.