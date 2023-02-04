More misery for Liverpool after losing at Wolverhampton 3-0

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Liverpool’s troubles have continued after losing to Wolverhampton 3-0 in the English Premier League. Just last season Liverpool was in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies. This season it looks in danger of finishing mid-table in the league or perhaps worse. Liverpool has lost seven times in the league and its hopes of salvaging the campaign by qualifying for the Champions League look increasingly unlikely. Joel Matip’s own goal, Craig Dawson’s debut strike and Ruben Neves’ effort sealed the win for Wolverhampton. Liverpool is 10th after a third straight away loss.

