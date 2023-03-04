More misery for Atalanta in 0-0 with Udinese

MILAN (AP) — Atalanta’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League have taken another blow after drawing with Udinese at home 0-0 in Serie A. Atalanta has won only one of its past five matches in all competitions. Its latest disappointment left it sixth in Serie A. It is five points behind fourth-placed AC Milan. Monza recorded its first home win of the year by 2-1 over Empoli.

