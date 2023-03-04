More misery for Atalanta in 0-0 with Udinese

By The Associated Press
Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund goes for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Udinese at the Gewiss stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spada]

MILAN (AP) — Atalanta’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League have taken another blow after drawing with Udinese at home 0-0 in Serie A. Atalanta has won only one of its past five matches in all competitions. Its latest disappointment left it sixth in Serie A. It is five points behind fourth-placed AC Milan. Monza recorded its first home win of the year by 2-1 over Empoli.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.