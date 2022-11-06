More boos for Atlético Madrid after another setback

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid fans appear to be running out of patience with Diego Simeone’s team. Some supporters expressed their disapproval after a 1-1 home draw against 10-man Espanyol in the Spanish league on Sunday. The result extended Atlético’s winless streak to four matches in all competitions. João Félix came off the bench to salvage the draw with a 78th-minute equalizer after the visitors had opened the scoring through Sergi Darder in the 62nd. Espanyol played a man down from the 28th after defender Leandro Cabrera was sent off. Betis and Sevilla drew 1-1 in a heated Seville derby where Betis played with nine men from the 49th minute and Sevilla was a player down from the 38th.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.