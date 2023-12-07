More away supporters hit by travel bans in France following death of a soccer fan

PARIS (AP) — More away fans are being banned from attending matches in France after the death of a supporter in Nantes last weekend prompted French authorities to call for a crackdown on violence. Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said this week that preventing supporters from traveling to rival clubs could help to restore calm following incidents this season. Reims says its fans have not been authorized to travel to Nice because their French league match on Sunday in the Riviera city has been identified as “at risk.” Lyon fans were not allowed to attend Wednesday’s 3-0 loss at Marseille and Lens supporters have been banned from travelling to Friday’s match in Montpellier.

