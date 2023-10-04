Morata scores twice to lead Atletico to 3-2 win over Feyenoord in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Álvaro Morata has scored two goals and Antoine Griezmann added another to lead Atletico Madrid to a 3-2 comeback win over Feyenoord in the Champions League. Morata scored his first in the 13th minute to cancel out an own goal by teammate Mario Hermoso. David Hancko made it 2-1 for Feyenoord before Griezmann leveled just before halftime. Morata put Atletico ahead two minutes into the second half when he turned in a pass by Nahuel Molina. Diego Simeone’s team is trying to return to the knockout rounds after it finished its group in last place last season. Its win over Feyenoord broke a run of six straight games in the competition without a victory.

