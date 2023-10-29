Morata scores again as Atletico tops Alaves to tie record of 14 straight home wins in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Álvaro Morata has scored again as Atletico Madrid beat Alaves 2-1 for its 14th straight Spanish league victory at home to tie its longest winning streak as a host. Morata scored his seventh goal in his last seven games with Atletico as it matched its winning run from a decade ago. Diego Simeone’s team had also won 14 in a row at home between May 2012 and February 2013. The victory at the Metropolitano Stadium moved Atletico to third place with 25 points, three behind both Girona and Real Madrid.

