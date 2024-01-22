Morata goal gives Atletico 1-0 win over Granada in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Álvaro Morata’s 13th goal of the campaign is enough to give Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win over struggling Granada in the Spanish league. Morata scored with a header 11 minutes into the second period to lift the Madrid side into fourth place in La Liga, equal on points with Athletic Bilbao. Granada remains second bottom with just one win since August.

