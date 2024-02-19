Morata and Paulista added to Atletico Madrid squad for Champions League game at Inter Milan

MADRID (AP) — Striker Álvaro Morata and defender Gabriel Paulista have been included in Atletico Madrid’s squad for the Champions League game against Inter Milan after recovering from injuries. The players were named a day before the match on Tuesday in Italy in the first leg of the round of 16. Morata had been nursing a knee injury that kept him from playing on Saturday in the 5-0 rout of Las Palmas in the Spanish league. Paulista was dealing with abdominal problems and also didn’t play in the match at the Metropolitano Stadium.

