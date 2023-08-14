Morata and Depay lead Atletico to 3-1 win over Granada in Spanish league; Félix jeered on the bench

MADRID (AP) — João Félix stayed on the bench and was jeered by fans as Atletico Madrid began its Spanish league campaign with a 3-1 win over Granada. Félix’s attacking teammates Álvaro Morata and Memphis Depay scored a goal each and Marcos Llorente added another to give Atletico the opening victory at the Metropolitano stadium. Félix is not expected to stay with the club and negotiations for his transfer remain underway. Depay scored with a long-range right-footed strike that hit the top corner in the 67th minute.

