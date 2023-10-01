Mora’s second-half goal lifts Timbers to 3-3 draw with Galaxy

By The Associated Press
LA Galaxy defender Raheem Edwards, left, and Portland Timbers midfielder Santiago Moreno vie for the ball in the air during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Sun]

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Felipe Mora netted the only goal of the second half to rally the Portland Timbers to a 3-3 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy. Mora scored the equalizer unassisted in the 76th minute. It was his fifth goal this season. Portland (11-11-10), which scored multiple goals in a club-record four straight wins entering play, jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 5th minute when Santiago Moreno used an assist from Dairon Asprilla to score his third goal of the season. LA (8-11-11) pulled even five minutes later on defender Eriq Zavaleta’s second goal this season — with an assist from Douglas Costa.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.