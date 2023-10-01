Mora’s second-half goal lifts Timbers to 3-3 draw with Galaxy

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Felipe Mora netted the only goal of the second half to rally the Portland Timbers to a 3-3 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy. Mora scored the equalizer unassisted in the 76th minute. It was his fifth goal this season. Portland (11-11-10), which scored multiple goals in a club-record four straight wins entering play, jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 5th minute when Santiago Moreno used an assist from Dairon Asprilla to score his third goal of the season. LA (8-11-11) pulled even five minutes later on defender Eriq Zavaleta’s second goal this season — with an assist from Douglas Costa.

