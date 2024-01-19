Morales among 3 tied for the lead at Latin America Amateur

PANAMA CITY (AP) — UCLA junior Omar Morales of Mexico has a share of the lead after one round of the Latin America Amateur Championship. Morales had a pair of late birdies for a 69. He is tied with fellow Mexican Santiago de la Fuente and Jose Arzu of Guatemala. Morales hit the opening tee shot at the U.S. Open last summer in Los Angeles. He’d like nothing more than to return. The winner of the Latin America Amateur earns a spot in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst, the Masters and the British Open at Royal Troon later this year.

