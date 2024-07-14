Mora, Moreno, Pantemis help Timbers end Real Salt Lake’s unbeaten road streak at 10 with 3-0 victory

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored in the 3rd minute, Santiago Moreno scored three minutes into the second half and the Portland Timbers ended Real Salt Lake’s club-record 10-match unbeaten run on the road with a 3-0 victory. James Pantemis finished with three saves to earn his fourth clean sheet in his 11th start of the season for the Timbers (10-8-6), who handed Real Salt Lake (12-4-7) its second loss in its last 19 matches. Real Salt Lake had not lost on the road since a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami in the season opener. Mora used Moreno’s 10th assist of the season to score his 11th goal and give the Timbers the early lead.

