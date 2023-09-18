Mora helps Timbers end road skid with 2-1 victory over Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Felipe Mora had a goal and an assist and the Portland Timbers snapped an eight-match winless streak on the road with a 2-1 victory over Austin FC. Mora scored his third goal of the season, unassisted in the 39th minute to give the Timbers (9-11-9) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Mora notched an assist on Evander da Silva Ferreira’s eighth goal of the campaign, giving Portland a 2-0 lead in the 64th minute. Austin (9-13-6) pulled within a goal when Sebastián Driussi found the net for the ninth time this season, unassisted in the 75th minute.

