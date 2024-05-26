Mora, Evander spark Timbers to 2-1 victory over Sporting KC

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora and Evander both had a goal and an assist and the Portland Timbers won for just the second time in 12 matches by handing Sporting Kansas City its fifth straight defeat with a 2-1 victory. Portland (4-7-4) improves to 2-7-3 in its last 12 matches under first-year manager Phil Neville. The Timbers had allowed multiple goals in 10 straight matches entering play. Sporting KC (2-7-5) is winless in its last eight outings.

